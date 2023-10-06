CELAC considers establishing a Center for Scientific Development

During a meeting held in Caracas on Tuesday, high-ranking officials from the countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) assessed the possibility of establishing a regional center for the development of science, technology, and innovation.

They explored the creation of the Latin American and Caribbean Center for Science and Technology Development, whose objective will be to promote regional integration through a collaborative and solidarity-focused approach.

This center will enhance the exchange of national and regional efforts through projects involving the joint participation of institutions.

CELAC countries also aspire to develop postgraduate programs in fields such as social studies of science, immunology, human genetics, physiology, biophysics, biochemistry, ecology, and medical physics.

“The dream of Latin American and Caribbean unity is becoming a reality,” said Venezuelan Science and Technology Minister Gabriela Jimenez, explaining that regional integration is achievable when researchers’ mobility is expanded, shared projects are promoted, and infrastructure is created to generate knowledge and innovation.

“Accompanied by Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil, CELAC delegations share their ideas on the sciences, technologies, and innovations necessary for the region, understanding that it is not enough to focus solely on scientific research but also on addressing the needs and engaging in dialogue with the cultural elements of our peoples,” she emphasized.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Signs Migration Agreement With the US

The Government of Venezuela and the United States signed this Thursday a migratory agreement to guarantee safe and legal repatriation flights of Venezuelan citizens from the United States.

The agreement was reached in the framework of talks held with U.S. authorities. The Venezuelan government said in statements published on the social network X by Foreign Minister Yván Gil, that this is an agreement that allows “the orderly, safe and legal repatriation of Venezuelan citizens from the United States.”

The government indicated that it will deploy, through its program “Plan de la Patria” the necessary resources for the integral attention of the repatriated.

Official data indicate that the “Back to the Homeland” program has brought back to their country in the last five years more than 342,000 Venezuelans who were suffering hardship abroad.

The tweet reads, “The Government of President Nicolas Maduro announces that, in the framework of talks held with the authorities of the United States of America, it has signed an agreement on migration that allows for the orderly, safe, and legal repatriation of Venezuelan citizens from the United States through the “Plan de la Patria” program.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Legislator Rodriguez Demands to Halt US Sanctions

Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, demanded an end to unilateral U.S. sanctions as part of the progress toward a multipolar world.

This call came during the Russia-Latin America Parliamentary Conference in Moscow, where he underscored the potential strength of Latin American legislatures in identifying common ground to combat unilateral coercive measures, which are assaults on nations.

“The era of the world’s policeman has passed. The times of hegemony are no longer conceivable in the 21st century for humanity,” Rodriguez emphasized.

The Bolivarian lawmaker stated that nations are growing stronger in pursuit of a multipolar world and the establishment of an international order based on independence of judgment.

He also stressed that the so-called “sanctions” are, in reality, unconventional warfare measures, describing them as “a true scourge against humanity and real bombs that not only claim lives but also undermine the well-being that a people have worked hard to create. They attack the right to healthcare, technology, development, nutrition, culture, and education.”

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and Russia agree on parliamentary cooperation agenda

The president of the National Assembly (AN), deputy Jorge Rodríguez, reported that he held a meeting with the president of the Council of the Russian Federation (Upper House of Parliament), Valentina Matvienko.

The information was announced by the highest representative of the Legislative Branch through a post published on his official account on the social network.

“Today we had a pleasant meeting with Valentina Matvienko, President of the Russian Federation Council, with whom we strengthened the ties of friendship and agreed on a cooperation agenda between our parliaments,” said Rodríguez.

The president of the Russian Federation Council highlighted: “We warmly welcome the president of the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, His Excellency Jorge Rodríguez Gómez, and the parliamentary delegation that accompanies him in the Federation Council of the Assembly. Federal of the Russian Federation”, reports the State channel.

The representatives of both nations met in the Russian capital at a working table and agreed to solidify relations of cooperation and parliamentary fraternity.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve