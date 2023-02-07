CELAC states express solidarity with the govt & peoples of Turkey, Syria

The Community of States of Latin America and the Caribbean (CELAC), through the holder of its Pro Tempore Presidency, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, are in strong solidarity with the governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria consequent upon the devastating earthquake which struck both countries.

CELAC expresses its deep shock and sorrow at the loss of lives, injury and suffering to thousands of persons, and debilitating damage to property, including iconic and historic buildings. We offer sincerest condolences.

CELAC welcomes the prompt humanitarian response of the global community led by the United Nations and its specialised agencies. We urge all member-states of the United Nations especially those with the requisite resources to assist, to the fullest extent possible, the governments and peoples of Turkey and Syria with immediate humanitarian support and in the rebuilding of lives and livelihoods over the medium-term.

We pray God’s blessings on the peoples of Turkey and Syria.

Dated the 7th day of February, 2023.

Dr. The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves

Prime Minister

of St. Vincent and the Grenadines