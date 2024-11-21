Celebrating 30 Years at Caribbean Top Model Competition

Beautex International: A Beacon of Fashion in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – November 21st 2024 -Beautex International has proudly represented St. Vincent at the Caribbean Top Model competition in Jamaica for the past 30 years, establishing itself as a cornerstone of pageantry fashion in the region. Through our partnership with Plus International, we have secured numerous international contracts and representation, fostering a vibrant fashion culture.

In our ongoing quest to elevate regional fashion, Beautex International is committed to nurturing local talent. We offer workshops and professional training modules designed to provide aspiring models and emerging designers with essential skills and exposure to professional opportunities. Our program facilitators ensure that candidates receive holistic training, preparing them for success in the competitive fashion industry.

To further enhance the quality of fashion in the Caribbean, Beautex International has developed a dedicated fashion platform. This initiative includes the establishment of a Caribbean export agency aimed at creating market opportunities for local designers.

We are excited to announce our inaugural event, Dub SVG Fashion Week and Pop-Up Shop, scheduled for November 29th at the Spring Resort Hotel. The pop-up shop will run from 9 AM to 5 PM, followed by a spectacular runway show at 8 PM, featuring local performances and exclusive VIP packages.

Our Creative Director, Mr. Suen Bolhal, will arrive on November 26th to coordinate the models for this highly anticipated event. We expect top designers from across the region to join us, showcasing the rich talent and creativity of Caribbean fashion.