‘Celebration Key’ is Carnival Cruise Line’s new Bahamas destination

“Celebration Key” is a new Carnival Cruise Line destination in The Bahamas.

The cruise line highlighted its new location as it prepares to launch cruise itineraries in late September.

Celebration Key, located on Grand Bahama, is the first port location developed just for Carnival Cruise Line guests.

The name of the port is “based on the vision for the destination to be a celebration of everything that Carnival and The Bahamas has to offer for a memorable vacation,” according to the cruise line.

Carnival plans to welcome two million guests per year once the project is done.

“We are working very closely with the Bahamas Government and the Grand Bahama Port Authority to ensure that we are highlighting the best of Grand Bahama and its culture, combined with fun like only Carnival can provide,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Invoking the natural beauty of Grand Bahama, each day at Celebration Key will be a celebration of our guests’ own making, with a variety of experiences and something for everyone.”

Celebration Key, according to Carnival, will provide a distinctly Bahamian experience with an abundance of attractions and amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach and Bahamian-operated retail, food, and beverage options for Carnival guests to enjoy.

In July 2025, Carnival plans to make its first call to Celebration Key.