CENSUS 2023: Data important to the process of SVG development

Vincentians are being urged to participate fully in the 2023 Housing and Population Census.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves said the kind of data collected from the census exercise is important in the whole process of national development.

“We are intending to ever more rely on scientific analysis in the deployment of our scarce resources in the formulation of our social policies and in the charting of our developmental path, we cannot do it without the census,” Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves was speaking at the launch of the 2023 census at the NIS Training Room on Friday March 31.

The Finance Minister went on to explain that the government “will be able to ascertain trends and those trends inform how the government allocates its resources…we understand where we have to put learning resource centres, where we have to put schools…”

Census Day is June 15th and the slogan for the Census exercise is “They counting you, they counting me, the information will benefit the whole country.