CFBC, Green Solutions Ink Deal for Caribbean Sustainability Hub

Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College Launches Caribbean Centre of Research, Innovation and Workforce Training with Green Solutions International SKN

Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and Green Solutions International SKN Incorporated (GSI) proudly announce a transformative partnership to establish the Caribbean Centre of Excellence in Research, Innovation, and Workforce Training. This pioneering initiative, set to be unveiled on 9th April 2024, aims to position St. Kitts and the wider Caribbean region at the forefront of sustainable innovation and skilled workforce development. The Centre, which will focus on solar photovoltaic (PV) installation and electric vehicles (EV) maintenance and repairs, will be housed within the College’s Technical Vocational Education and Management Studies (TVEMS) Division.

The project will kick off with a six-week “Train-the-Trainer” workshop, featuring five weeks of online, self-paced instruction and a one-week face-to-face, hands-on practical component. Serving as the regional hub for training in solar PV installation and EV maintenance and repairs, the Centre will fill a significant gap in the Eastern Caribbean, where comparable comprehensive PV and EV training and services are scarce.

Funded by the GEF (Global Environment Facility) Small Grants Programme at an estimated cost of US$116,900, the training will be offered free the first time around for CFBC to build its capacity to sustain the project. The partnership between CFBC and GSI was formalised through a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed on 20th November 2023.

The Centre and its associated initiatives represent a major stride towards realising a sustainable energy future for the Caribbean region. By equipping local and regional professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to innovate and implement sustainable energy solutions, the Centre aims to drive economic growth, enhance environmental protection, and improve the quality of life across the region.

A Sustainable Future for the Caribbean

In March 2023, GSI entered into an exclusive international partnership agreement with the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners® (NABCEP®) to establish NABCEP Caribbean, the first regional hub for solar energy training and development. Notably, NABCEP’s PV Installation Professional (PVIP®) Certification is accredited to the internationally recognised ISO/IEC 17024 by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

Commenting on the launch of the Centre, Dr Wayne E. Archibald, Executive Director, GSI, said, “I am thrilled to announce the establishment of the Caribbean Centre of Excellence in Research, Innovation and Workforce Training with our valued partner, the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. This initiative represents a collaborative effort to drive innovation, foster research excellence, and empower the Caribbean workforce sustainably. The Centre will raise the standard for solar installations and maintenance and increase employability opportunities for talented, qualified Caribbean nationals in one of the fastest-growing industries, regionally and internationally. This pivotal step has the potential to unlock the region’s full renewable energy capacity.”

“The programmes offered at the Centre will be certified by esteemed bodies such as NABCEP and the Institute of the Motor Industry. Earlier this year, GSI partnered with EINTAC, an IMI training provider in the United Kingdom, to introduce internationally recognised electric vehicle training to the Caribbean. As a reputable authority in the global electric and hybrid vehicle market, we are pleased to welcome them as collaborators on this project,” remarked Dr Archibald.

Key objectives of the Caribbean Centre of Excellence in Research, Innovation and Workforce Training include:

Promoting Innovation:The Centre will provide a platform for professionals, entrepreneurs, startups, and established businesses to collaborate and innovate to address regional challenges.

Advancing Research:Recognising the importance of research in driving progress and informing policymaking, the Centre will support research initiatives focused on sustainability.

Strengthening the Workforce:The Centre will focus on bridging the skills gap and fostering lifelong learning in the renewable energy industry. It will offer a range of workforce development programmes designed to equip individuals with the skills and competencies needed to create a sustainable region. These vocational training courses will help provide pathways to empower the

Caribbean workforce and enhance employability in the ‘green economy’.

Dr Tamu Petra Browne, Chair of the CFBC Board of Directors, emphasised the significance of this initiative to the College, stating, “Very early in my tenure as Board Chair in 2023, I advanced two initiatives, a Green Campus initiative and a Blue Ocean initiative, the latter in the context of one of the Pillars of the Board of Governors of the institution – 21st Century Competitive Academic Programmes fit for Context and Community. The MOU with GSI sits nicely at the intersection. We expect to be a leader in building regional capacity for the sustainability thrust in the Caribbean and our positioning as a hub for renewable energy training provides the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College with a competitive advantage in the academic space.”

She continued, “The partnership with GSI is one step on the pathway of regionalisation harmonisation of tertiary education at the community college level, which the Board of Governors anticipates as an imperative next step for fostering economies of scale and exponential growth of emerging skills training in the OECS region so that we are not lagging behind our developed nation counterparts. Our desire is to equip our nationals with skills to masterfully improve their standard of living and, by extension, provide sustainable economic growth in our island states.”