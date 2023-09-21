Cham and Bounty Killer’s Time Bomb EP drops this Friday

Two of Jamaica’s most iconic Dancehall acts have teamed up and will release a collaborative EP and insightful documentary this Friday. Jamaican Dancehall legends, Damian “Cham” Beckett and Rodney “Bounty Killer” Price are set to unleash musical bombs that were strategically recorded for another timeless body of work. The masterpiece EP dubbed “Time Bomb” is set for release this Friday September 22, 2023. This collaboration follows on the success of Bounty Killer and Baby Cham’s 1999 timeless collaboration dubbed, “Another Level”, which is now a classic hit song and has resulted in tons of requests being received over the years for more collaborations from the two musical icons. Now, in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Madhouse Records the pair have finally decided to give the fans what they’ve been asking for, in the form of a musical “Time Bomb”.

The highly anticipated EP “Time Bomb” boasts seven tracks with features from dancehall heavyweights, Dexta Daps and Dave Kelly and also boasts of an international collaboration with English actor and DJ Idris Elba. The mastermind behind the project is arguably one of dancehall’s leading top producers Dave Kelly, who brought his vision to reality before the pandemic hit.

“My main goal while creating this masterpiece was to create music that would reflect our growth as individuals,” said Kelly, about the project, “while demonstrating how we’ve evolved musically, but still remain authentic to everyone involved. And hopefully, deliver something that our original fans will love and enjoy, and maybe inspire both the previous and new generations of artists and musicians.

Renowned as a musical genius, Kelly also added:

“Working on this EP, the musical chemistry between our collective minds was powerful and intuitive, focused and harmonious, which led to the perfect synergism during the creative process, and fostered an environment void of all egos. It allowed our creative juices to flow unencumbered. So as usual, we stuck to our philosophy of using the studio to have fun”.

The three masterminds went to a secret location for a month and recorded most of the songs for the EP. Prolific dancehall acts, Cham and Bounty Killer declared:

“We went into the studio and created musical time bombs. We want the fans to know that dancehall is alive and well, just waiting on the time bomb to explode… the musical time bomb.”

The first single from the EP is entitled, “Slow Motion” and was released on May 5, 2023 and immediately captured the attention of the masses – especially the ladies, who were mesmerized by the trio of Dexta Daps, Cham and Bounty Killer with their lyrical verses and melodic chorus which still has fans in a chokehold.

Fans were also treated to a special mini-movie with the release of “Slow Motion”. The heavy boss lady “Jada Kingdom” was the lead female in the movie along with Dexta Daps, Cham and Bounty Killer, who each championed their role. The mini movie has garnered over 3 million views on YouTube.

Dancehall hitmaker, Cham added:

“Working with Bounty Killer is always a blessing. We have been in the studio with him since I was a boy, before I was a professional, I have been in the studio like a fly on the wall, or like a sponge soaking it up, absorbing and learning.”

The Time Bomb EP will be accompanied by a documentary set to be released also this Friday at 7pm CST /8pm EST 1am UK. This documentary will undoubtedly showcase their musical chemistry and be a treat for the fans who will actually get to see these two legendary dancehall icons creating the musical time bomb.