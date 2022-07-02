Changes to the flow of traffic on carnival Monday and Tuesday

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Traffic Department wishes to advise motorists of the following changes to the flow of vehicular traffic during Carnival Monday and Tuesday, July 4th and 5th, 2022 respectively.

Motor vehicles travelling from the windward side into Kingstown are asked to:

Travel along the Richmond Hill Public Road onto James Street, then

Right onto Middle Street and turn left onto Hillsborough Street at Jax Enterprises, then

Turn right onto Bay Street between the Cenotaph and the Vegetable Market and then right onto Bedford Street, then

Left onto Middle Street continuing right onto Queen Street, then

Left onto Edinboro Road turning right into Cemetery Road, and exit at Cyrus and Nelson Mandela continuing left onto the Nelson Mandela Highway.

Motor Vehicles from Cane Garden:

Motor vehicles traveling from Cane Garden exiting at Long Lane Upper and wanting to get into Kingstown or to the Leeward side will travel along;

Sharpes Street onto Middle Street in the area of Sutherland Shop,

continue along Middle Street and turn left onto Hillsborough Street at Jax Enterprise, turn right onto Bay Street between the Cenotaph and the Vegetable Market, then

Right onto Bedford Street, then left onto Middle Street continuing right onto Queens Street, then

Left onto Edinboro Road right into Cemetery Road and exit at the junction at Cyrus and Nelson Mandela, then continuing left onto the Nelson Mandela Highway.

Vehicles from leeward:

Motor vehicles traversing from the Leeward Side will turn left at Stoney Grounds Road, travel towards North River Road, then

Right onto North River Road, and left onto Fern Side, then

Left onto Paul’s Avenue Road, then right onto Level Gardens Road, then

Turn left at the Girl Guides Headquarters, proceed towards the gym at Mckie’s Hill, and exit at the Judges Bridge, then turn left onto Richmond Hill Public Road.

Motorists are also asked to take note of the motor vehicle parking arrangements in Kingstown during the festivities:

During the Carnival Parade, motor vehicles from the windward side will park at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Motor vehicles from the leeward side will park at the Anglican Car Park at Fernside.

Vans on the leeward side will turn at Imaging Centre in Stoney Grounds.

Vans from the windward side will turn at the Thomas Saunders School and disembark passengers in the vicinity of the Peace Memorial Hall area.

Only emergency vehicles and persons living in Edinboro traveling along Nelson Mandela Highway will be allowed to travel towards the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital direction.

Police and Traffic Wardens will be placed at points to regulate and give directions as to the flow of traffic. Police Concrete Slobs will also be placed at various junctions.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, and other members of the RSVGPF wish all citizens and visitors a safe and incident-free Vincymas 2022.