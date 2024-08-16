Charges Against Kamal Ballantyne Dismissed After Complainant Fails to Testify

On August 13, 2024, police arrested and charged Kamal Ballantyne, a 22-year-old Mechanic of Glen with the offence of Burglary and Assault.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly entered the dwelling house of a 65-year-old Self-Employed resident of Glen as a trespasser, by forcibly opening a wooden door and assaulted, a 21-year-old Unemployed resident of the same address, by raising his hand at her.

The offence occurred on August 10, 2024 at Glen.

Ballantyne appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrates Court on August 15, 2024 and initially entered a plea of guilty to the charges. However, the Magistrate subsequently changed the plea to not guilty. The matter was dismissed after the complainant offered no evidence on oath.