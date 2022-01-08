Chateaubelair Agro-Processing Centre 75 Percent Complete

The Chateaubelair agro-processing and training centre being renovated with Indian financial assistance is about 75 percent complete.

Hon Minister explained that the centre would train the unemployed youth and provide jobs in packaging farm produce locally grown and also in the hospitality industry.

The Centre is part of a proposed integrated complex consisting of a deep water port, administrative blocks, fish processing and tourism industries.

High Commissioner of India to SVG H.E.Mr.Shankar Balachandran while visiting St Vincent paid a visit to the site to view ongoing work.

On his visit, he was received by Carlos James, Hon. Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable development and Culture.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Mr Junior Bacchus, Hon Consul of India.

Chateaubelair is a large fishing village on the Leeward Coast of the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent.