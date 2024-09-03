Chateaubelair Businessman Charged with Multiple Offenses

On August 31, 2024, police arrested and charged Edrick Wright, a 30-year-old businessman of Chateaubelair, with multiple offences, including Wounding and Damage to Property.

According to investigations, Wright is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 31-year-old businesswoman from Mc Kies Hill by allegedly striking her about the body with his hands and throwing her to the ground. The incident occurred on August 30, 2024, in Mc Kies Hill.

In addition to the wounding charge, Wright was also charged with damaging several items belonging to the same businesswoman.

The damaged items include a grey iPhone 14 Pro Max valued at $1,600.00 CAD, a purple Prada iPhone case valued at $5.00 CAD, a Canadian SIM card valued at $50.00 CAD, a purple and black Samsung Note 20 cellular phone valued at $1,700.00 ECC, a black cellular phone case valued at $80.00 ECC, and a Flow SIM card valued at $35.00 ECC. The total value of the damaged items is $1,655.00 CAD and $1,815.00 ECC. Wright allegedly smashed these items on the ground during the incident on August 30, 2024, in Mc Kies Hill.

Wright was further charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 38-year-old sales agent from Mc Kies Hill. He is accused of boxing her on the right side of her head and pushing her to the ground during the same evening.