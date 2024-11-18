Chateaubelair: Chauffeur Charged with Burglary, Kidnapping

Chauffeur Charged with Burglary and Abduction

On November 17, 2024, police arrested and charged Raphael Quashie, a 40-year-old Chauffeur of Chateaubelair, with the offence of Burglary and Abduction.

Investigations revealed that the accused entered the dwelling house of a 43-year-old Shopkeeper of Chateaubelair, as a trespasser and stole $715.00 ECC in cash.

Additionally, Quashie was charged with forcibly compelling the virtual complainant to go from Chateaubelair to Fitz-Hughes by pushing her into a car and driving away. The offence occurred on October 24, 2024.

Quashie was granted station bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Chateaubelair Magistrate Court on November 20, 2024, to answer the charges.