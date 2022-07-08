Chateaubelair Farmers’ Co-operative distances itself from Elton James

The general public is hereby advised that NO OTHER ENTITY has the legal right and status to this name and any business conducted on the behalf of the Chateaubelair Farmers’ Co-operative that does not include any, or all of the listed names above can be considered to be fraudulent.

Furthermore, the general public is hereby cautioned that Mr Elton James of Chateaubelair is NOT authorized to do any business on behalf of the Chateaubelair Farmers’ Co-operative Society Ltd.

The Chateaubelair Farmers’ Co-operative Society Limited is a bona fide co-operative registered under the Co-operative Societies Act #12 of 2012. This co-operative was registered on April 27th, 2018 and bears Registration NO. 96.

The current Board of Directors is comprised of the following: