On 19.04.22, police arrested and charged Stiyan Ince, a 19-year-old Unemployed of Chateaubelair with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 34-year-old Mechanic of the same address by stabbing him about his body with a pair of scissors.

The incident occurred at Chateaubelair on 18.04.22 at about 1:20 a.m.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.