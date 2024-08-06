Chateaubelair Resident Arrested for Assaulting Officer with Broken Bottle

On August 2, 2024, police arrested and charged Loren Deplesche, a 27-year -old Self-employed resident of Chateaubelair with the offence of Assault and Resisting Arrest.

Investigations revealed that on August 2, 2024, in Barrouallie, the accused allegedly assaulted a 38-year-old Police Officer while acting in due execution of his duty by breaking a Hairoun bottle causing splinters to enter his left eye causing actual bodily harm.

She was also charged with resisting lawful arrest by pulling away her right hand.

Delpesche appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on August 5, 2024 and pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC with one surety and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Chateaubelair Magistrate Court.