Chateaubelair Woman Charged with Assault Over Stick Incident

Chateaubelair resident charged with Criminal Assault

On April 13, 2025, police arrested and charged Elivira Cupid, a 48-year-old resident of Chateaubelair, with the offence of Criminal Assault.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly assaulted Ann-Marie Porter, a 31-year-old resident of the same address by raising a piece of stick above her head with the intent to commit the offence of Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed on April 3, 2025, in Chateaubelair. Cupid was granted station bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC, with one (1) surety. She is expected to appear before the chateaubelair Magistrate Court on April 16, 2025 to answer the charge.