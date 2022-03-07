Chauncey man charged with possession of unlicensed firearm, ammunition

On 05.03.2022, police arrested and charged Raffique Edwards, 33-year-old Labourer of Chauncey with the offences of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Possession of Unlicenced Ammunition without a licence issued under the Firearms Act.

According to investigations, on 04.03.22 at about 9:450 pm, members of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) were on mobile patrol duties about Lowman’s Leeward public road when the Accused was allegedly met with one (1) Arminius Revolver and seven (7) rounds of .32 ammunition rounds in his possession. He was subsequently arrested and charged for the offences.

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges and plead not guilty. He was granted bail of $20,000.00 with two sureties and the matter was adjourned to 14.04.2022.