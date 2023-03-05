Chávez built a model for development to resist imperialism-SVG PM

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, currently in Caracas for several events commemorating the 10th anniversary of the death of Hugo Chavez, says Chávez was capable of building a model for development, creatively resisting imperialism, and building a country and a region within our own interests.”

Gonsalves are among other Latin America and Caribbean leaders in the South American nation for the event.

