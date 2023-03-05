Sunday, March 5
Updated:

Chávez built a model for development to resist imperialism-SVG PM

Lee Yan LaSur

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, currently in Caracas for several events commemorating the 10th anniversary of the death of Hugo Chavez, says Chávez was capable of building a model for development, creatively resisting imperialism, and building a country and a region within our own interests.”

Gonsalves are among other Latin America and Caribbean leaders in the South American nation for the event.

