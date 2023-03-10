Hugo Chávez work continues in the love of the peoples – Gonsalves

Ralph Gonsalves, prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and president pro tempore of Celac, stated that Hugo Chávez’s greatest legacy is his affection for the most marginalized children.

“Hugo Chávez’s work continues every morning, he expressed his love for children, the most vulnerable, the invisible, love for people was in his blood and rooted in his bones,” said Gonsalves during his speech at the closing ceremony of the World Meeting for the Validity of the Bolivarian Thought of Commander Chávez in the XXth Century, which took place in the Ros Reyna room of the Teresa Carreo Theater in Caracas, Venezuela.

In his recollection, he highlighted the kindness that surrounded Chávez at all times.

“Chávez is a divine gift. Hugo Chávez devoted his life to struggle and sacrifice in order to aid the poor and the working class, to combat imperialism, to maintain his country’s sovereignty, and to steadfastly oppose any attempts to meddle with and intervene in his nation. He stated that Chávez’s effort continues in the affection of the people”.

Gonsalves emphasized the role of the Venezuelan people in the face of the onslaught by North American imperialism, which he characterized as “the greatest and most powerful in the world” in light of the sanctions and unilateral coercive measures implemented against the Venezuelan people.

“That country (the United States) used all of its resources against the Venezuelan people, but this homeland survived and has improved even further. Many believed that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela I would not survive the bodily departure of Commander Chávez, but the foundations and pillars that he had erected are extremely solid”, he stated.

Similarly, Gonsalves cited integration tools developed by Chávez, such as Petrocaribe, which always sought a greater integration, together with the Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who conceived the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba).

“Fidel and Chávez are our inspiration and leaders. Today, we pay respect to Chávez once more. “We cannot do anything in our work that weakens, disturbs, or diminishes the principles that he, they, and we defended, and that raises the struggle for peace, security, justice, and prosperity for all of us,” he said.