Chef Charged for Assault After Knife Incident at Villa

Chef charged with Assault

On November 12, 2024, police arrested and charged Lafleur Young, a 38-year-old Chef of Villa, with the offence of Criminal Assault.

Investigations revealed that the accused assaulted a 28-year-old Store Clerk of the same address by pointing a knife to her face with the intent to commit an offence.

The offence was committed on September 21, 2024, in Villa.

Young was granted station bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC with one surety. She is expected to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on November 18, 2024, to answer the charge.