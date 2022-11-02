Chester Cottage resident Cyprian Mack is SVG’s 34th homicide

Cyprian Mack alias “Secret” of Chester Cottage is the thirty-fourth homicide recorded for the year 2022 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Reports are that on Tuesday, November 2, 2022, the deceased was met lying in his yard with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO). The motive surrounding the killing is unknown.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on Mack’s body to ascertain the exact cause of death. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at telephone number 1-784-457-1211; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1-784-456-1810; or the Officer in charge of the Eastern Division at 1784-458-6229; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with. All information received would be treated confidentially.

Source : RSVGPF