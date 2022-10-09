Child falls through broken fence at Kingstown Preparatory School

On Wednesday afternoon, a 9-year-old boy fell through a broken fence behind Kingstown Preparatory School. Although he was embarrassed and had to wear muddy pants for the rest of the afternoon, many onlookers, including parents, said it could have been worse.

During a heavy downpour, students rushed back inside the classroom, which is when the incident took place.

Parents outside the school waiting for their children told St Vincent Times the fence has been this way for years and it is not the first time a child has fallen through.

“The river is below, anything could have happened, and they need to fix several other parts of it as well”, a mother said.

“I was terrified when I saw the child go through the fence and disappear for a while. I was outside the school and the rain was coming. That river behind the school sometimes runs heavy”, said a waiting father.

Close to the road, a portion of the school’s fence can be seen tied with white rope, St Vincent Times understands that children used to emerge through the fence into the moving traffic.

Since the back of the building is bordered by a river and the front faces oncoming traffic, parents told St Vincent Times that the entire school fence needs to be repaired.