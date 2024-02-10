A one-year -old child’s throat was slashed (slit) in Rose Hall, St. Vincent.

The St. Vincent Times has received information regarding the brutal murder of an infant in the community of Rose Hall on Saturday night.

Reportedly, the throat of a one-year-old infant was cut. The child perished instantly.

It is not clear what triggered the killing of the child, and the authorities have provided little details, just confirming the occurrence of the killing.

The current status of any arrests made remains uncertain. We will provide an update at the earliest possible time.