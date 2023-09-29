Chile’s Ambassador to St. Vincent Hernán E. Núñez makes an official visit

The Ambassador of Chile, Hernán E. Núñez, to St. Vincent and the Grenadines made an official visit to the island on Friday, 29.

Who did Ambassador Núñez meet with during his visit and what was discussed?

During his visit, Ambassador Núñez met with several officials including the Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, the Ambassador of Cuba and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and the Director (Ag) in the Department of Foreign Policy and Research.

The discussions mainly focused on the continual thrust for bilateral and multilateral relations between Chile and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

When did the Governments of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Chile establish diplomatic ties?

The Governments of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Chile established diplomatic ties on August 16th, 1990. Since then, the two countries have enjoyed a cordial relationship over the years.