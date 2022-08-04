China cannot dictate how SVG conducts diplomatic relations

The Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, said on Wednesday 3 August, that no country will dictate how SVG should conduct its foreign policy. This includes forming diplomatic relations with other countries.

Gonsalves was referring to China, which he says has preconditions for formal diplomatic relations.

“There are no diplomatic relations between us and mainland China because mainland China imposed a condition that I must break diplomatic relations with Taiwan in order to have relations with them. However, we cannot be subjected to preconditions. Our country is independent.”

“We will have formal diplomatic relations if they drop that condition. However, you can’t ask me to abandon a friend in order to have diplomatic relations with you. That’s completely unacceptable. “, said Gonsalves.

As a non-permanent member of the Security Council, SVG worked with mainland China in several regional and international organizations.

According to Gonsalves, SVG defends people’s autonomy and sovereignty.

“As I opposed US actions against Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, including sanctions and calling for dialogue and peace without preconditions, I am saying the same thing about mainland China regarding Taiwan”.

SVG and China will work together in regional and international organizations where they agree on matters but will agree to disagree on things they cannot agree on, according to Gonsalves.

“But we will have respectful, intelligent conversations at all times”, Gonsalves said.