China, Iran, and Russia to hold joint military drills in Latin America: Report

A joint military exercise hosted by Venezuela this month will include Iran, China, and Russia as the Latin American country seeks closer ties with Eastern allies amid tensions with the West.

As reported by the Center for a Secure Free Society, the military drills will take place during the 2022 edition of the International Army Games organized by Russia and hosted by several countries since 2015.

Venezuela will host the “Sniper Frontier” competition in mid-August, with participation from Russia, Iran, and China, among others.

It went on to suggest that the drills show how the region is ready to distance itself from the unipolar world.

The report noted that the competition is a “strategic move that seeks to preposition forward-deployed military assets in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The VRIC (Venezuela, Russia, Iran and China) nations are getting ready to make a loud statement that the region is ready to embrace the multipolar force.”

The US has in recent years imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, Venezuela, Russia and China under various flimsy pretexts, which has prompted them to build a new front aimed at confronting the US and its allies.

The four allies have embarked on the path of boosting relations in different fields in defiance of the illegal sanctions, implying that the unipolar world has ended and the international community should be ready to welcome a new world order.

What is Sniper Frontier?

The 2021 edition of the competition was held in Vietnam with seven countries in attendance.

According to a Vietnamese website that offers information about the 2021 edition of the event, the competition is comprised of four stages: individual skill assessment, pair assessment, team assessment, and speed assessment.

Participants should use three weapons namely the Makarov K59 pistol, the AK74 automatic rifle, and the 7.62 mm SVD sniper rifle in different stages. Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and Russia claimed top ranks of the event respectively.