China is ready to help Caribbean with transition to solar energy

Chinese deputy official Liu Hanyuan said China is ready to collaborate and provide solar energy technology to Caribbean nations.

Liu told Loop News that the Caribbean’s bright climate makes solar energy a promising alternative energy option.

Liu said solar energy can be cheaper technically, but photovoltaic (PV) systems are still being implemented in the Caribbean. Shipping raises expenses.

.”If there is demand, the price would be reduced, cost could be lower, and they could enjoy the same pricing as people in China.”

He noted that Chinese technology and capabilities can help the Caribbean shift to solar energy without restrictions.

“The Chinese government has no restrictions on transferring this technology to the Caribbean. .”

Yet, these technologies will cut energy prices compared to fossil fuels.

He hopes to help build additional solar installations to meet Caribbean energy targets.

Liu, chairman of Tongwei Group’s Board of Directors and co-chairman of the China Photovoltaic Agriculture Industry Technological Innovation Strategic Alliance, said China’s green growth policy includes growing solar energy production to reduce C02 emissions.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative is open to developing and supporting other nations’ technology needs (BRI).

A $12 million EU grant has funded the development of a solar park system at Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and Tobago.

Lightsource bp, bp Alternative Energy Trinidad and Tobago, and Shell Renewables Caribbean are developing the country’s largest solar energy plant.

.Brechin Castle (122MWp) and Orange Grove (26MWp), where bp, Shell, and the University of the West Indies will partner, make up the 148MW total. Construction will start in Q1 2023 and operations in Q3-4 2024.

The Trinidadian government issued a request for proposal (RFP) seeking ideas to reduce power sector greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030.

Source : Loop News