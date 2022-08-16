On Tuesday, St Vincent Ralph Gonsalves said Chinese firms are meddling in St Vincent and the Grenadines’ internal affairs. Through their links to the Swiss-based “King of Passports”, this is being done, he said.

Gonsalves stated in Kingstown that these people are seeking an SVG passport and that they have hired Cambridge Analytica, the precursor to SCL, which finance the NDP’s campaigns.

“This is the reason why the NDP has no words to say about what is going on in the Taiwan Straits at the moment because their political mouths are muzzled by the food they eat”.

On Tuesday, CNBC reported that China’s military sent frigates, bombers and fighter planes to the East China Sea and the area around Taiwan on Friday.

“China said it conducted military drills around Taiwan on Friday, as a U.S. Congressional delegation visited the island, in a move the People’s Liberation Army said was intended to target the “wrong signals” sent by the United States”.

As far as SVG’s internal affairs are concerned, Gonsalves asked them not to interfere.