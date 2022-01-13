Chopping Incident: Canouan woman granted $2500.00 bail

Police have arrested and charged Shanell Cottle-Harry; 40-year-old unemployed of Canouan with the Offence of Grievous Bodily Harm on 11.1.22.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously inflicted Grievous Bodily Harm on a 54-year-old Businessman of Canouan by chopping him on his left hand and back with a cutlass.

The incident occurred at Barbruce, Canouan on 18.07.2021

The Accuse appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, for arraignment and plead guilty.

Bail was granted in the sum of $2500.00 with one surety and she was ordered not to have any contact with the virtual complainant.

She will reappear in court for sentencing in February.