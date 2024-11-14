Christmas Splash Funfair Hits Chateaubelair & Calliaqua

Major Christmas Fair for Chautebelair and Calliaqua

The communities of Chateaubelair and Calliaqua will play host to two major Christmas fairs in December.

The events, dubbed Christmas Splash Funfair, will take place on December 14th at the Chateaubelair Playing Field and on December 21st at the Calliaqua Playing Field from 12pm to 7pm. There is no entry fee, but patrons will pay from $3 to $5 to participate in games or use the inflatables.

The venues will be transformed into two gaint inflatable theme parks with state-of-the-art Go karts, popular mascots, bouncing castles, water and dry slides, paddle boats, walking water balls, bumper karts, Rodeo Bulls, axe throws, zorb balls, and other inflatables.

According to British-based Vincentian Leepaul Barnwell, CEO of Lb’s Island Inflatables, the company is a family-run business that commenced operations in 2019 with two castles but was officially launched in April 2023 during Awesome Family Circus.

Barnwell said that this year, the company decided to host the Christmas fair in an effort to provide a safe, family-friendly environment for the kids to have a fun activity after completing the school term in preparation for Christmas. The company will be partnering with the Kenville Horne Sports Academy and area representative for North Leeward and Minister of Tourism, Honorable Carlos James.

Minister James will also make a special appearance at the event, where he will distribute the annual Christmas toys to the children and express his appreciation to the people of North Leeward.

Barnwell said he was grateful for the partnerships and explained that the two areas were chosen to provide a fun-filled activity away from the capital and focused more on the communities.

“Initially I was planning for boxing day, but I suspect that there would be lots of activities on that day. Especially in Georgetown, hence why I did not select that area,” said Barnwell.

“People can expect to have lots of choices, from wet to dry castles, slides, and multiple games for both adults and children, along with prizes to be won. Patrol can also expect appearances from mascots Paw Patrol, Sonic, Cocomelan, Elf, and so much more,” the CEO said concerning both fairs.

Foods and drinks will also be on sale, while raffles and a photo booth will form part of the two days of activities. The organizers are urging everyone to come out and enjoy the Funday.

Individuals and groups who are interested in renting the inflatables are encouraged to do so.

“We are geared towards providing a wide variety of inflatable items to rent for parties and public events in the form of castles, slides, assault courses, combination slides and castles, rodeo bulls, and trampolines with our latest edition of kid bumper cars and Zorb balls for the walking on water. Additional games include axe throwing, ring toss, ball in the bucket, and playing your cards right. We are focusing on providing entertainment from as young as age 1 into adulthood with over 25 inflatable items to choose from,” said Barnwell.

The CEO said that his company castles are certified and commercially graded to use in a public setting and are suitable for both indoors and outdoor entertainment, designed to give hours of fun. “We also have a variety of mascots to provide a magical feeling of being part of a theme park to engage the audience,” said Barnwell about the upcoming events.

LBS is located at Sion Hill Bay, just behind Cash Money.

Lbs can be contacted on Instagram at lBs_Island_Inflatable, on Facebook at Lbs Island Inflatables, or on What’s App at +447787417972 or 7845312793.