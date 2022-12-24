Christmas message to SVG farmers from Minister of Agriculture

To our food producers, we thank you for your continued dedication to our country and region.

It has been a busy and fulfilling year. Let us gather with friends and family and enjoy the abundant blessings of the season.

It is an honor to continue working with our farmers, fishers, agro-processors, and farm workers to make sure that everyone has food to eat.

From the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour to all, we thank you and wish you a joyous holiday full of festive blessings.