Buccament Gov’t School placed first in MOE, Hodder Education Writing Competition

The global publishing company Hodder Education, has long established a partnership with the Ministry of Education of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Since the inception of the collaboration twelve years ago, Hodder Education has supported the Grade 6 Writing Competition which produces National Grade 6 Authors.

Amidst the challenges faced by the Covid19 pandemic and the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano, the Ministry of Education has successfully staged its annual fixture.

The competition comprised two segments, the preliminary round which saw 25 submissions from 19 Primary Schools and the final round which staged 10 students from 7 schools.

A prize-giving ceremony to reward the students was held Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Frenches House. The ceremony acknowledged the best-scripted pieces from the four genres in the preliminary stage: Best Expository – Tayeisha Roberts of Marriaqua Government School, Best Persuasive – Shore Barry of Bequia Anglican Primary School, Best Narrative – Akira Browne of New Grounds Primary School and Best Descriptive – Allyssa Theobalds of New Grounds Primary School.

The overall winners saw New Grounds Primary Akira Browne third, Windsor Primary Ennbelle McMaster second and Buccament Government Ciana Nelson first. The other finalists were: Serena McIntosh Lower Bay, Terecia Ross Gomea Methodist, Amani Hackshaw Gomea Methodist, Tayeisha Roberts Marriaqua Government, Kerri-Ann Greaves Windsor Primary and Alyssa Theobalds New Grounds Primary.

Hodder Education has pledged its commitment to continue its sponsorship of the annual event.