CIBC First Caribbean won’t accept 25 & 50 GBP paper notes from 14 October

CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank in a Client Notice says the financial institution will not accept 20 GBP and 50 GBP paper banknotes after 14 October 2022.

The Bank of England will withdraw the legal tender status of paper 20 GBP and 50 GBP banknotes after 30 September 2022. They have been replaced by new polymer 20 GBP and 50 GBP notes. CIBC FirstCaribbean will not accept withdrawn banknotes after 14 October 2022. As such, if you have any paper 20 GBP and 50 GBP withdrawn notes, we encourage you to exchange or deposit them with the nearest branch before 14 October 2022.

Additional Notes from Bank Of England for UK residents.

Once the 30 September 2022 deadline has passed, you will no longer be able to use Bank of England paper notes in shops, or use them to pay businesses.

After this date, many UK banks will accept withdrawn notes as deposits from customers. Some Post Offices may also accept withdrawn notes as a deposit into any bank account you can access with them.

The Bank of England will always exchange any withdrawn notes, including paper notes we have withdrawn in the past.