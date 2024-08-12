CIDCAR launches psychosocial support in SVG post-hurricane Beryl

“PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT THROUGH LITERACY”

The International Development Coordinating Committee for the Caribbean / Committee for International Development in the Caribbean (CIDCAR), a branch of the International Literacy Association (ILA), announces its Humanitarian Mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from August 12-16, 2024 under the theme “Psychosocial Support Through Literacy”.

This committee was established in 2010 and comprised of Literacy leaders from the following islands: Barbados, Bahamas, Grenada, Jamaica, British Virgin Islands, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

The main objective of the Committee is to promote Literacy in the Caribbean, through activities which include sharing best practices in classroom instruction. The devastation left behind by Hurricane Beryl, created an opportunity for CIDCAR’s members to demonstrate solidarity with the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mrs. Joycelyn Blake-Browne, CIDCAR’s Chair will lead the delegation to visit shelters on mainland, targeting the children from Southern Grenadines and Bequia The objectives for the mission are to:

1. provide psychosocial support through literacy

2. build capacity of local literacy professionals

3. highlight the work of CIDCAR in the Caribbean

4. provide resources

A Professional Development (PD) session will be held on Wednesday 14 August at the Foreign Affairs Conference Room from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The focus will be on theme for the mission and will target teachers from the Southern Grenadines and members of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Literacy Association (SVGLA). This PD session will be facilitated by both local and regional professionals. For more information, contact the local members of the SVGLA.