The general public is advised that another Civic/Voters’ Education meeting, as mandated by the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Mustique Community Centre.

Supervisor of Elections, Mrs. Dora James will host the session and anticipates your attendance and cooperation, especially residents situated within the Northern Grenadines.

Registration/re-registration for national identification cards will also take place between 09:30 and 15:00 hours.

Persons wishing to participate in this exercise would need to bring along the following documents:

Original of one’s birth certificate and a photocopy of said document.

Original of marriage or citizenship certificates where necessary and a copy of same.

I.S card where applicable.