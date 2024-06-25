Ad image
National

Elections Supervisor to Host Civic/Voters Education Meeting

Press Release
The general public is advised that another Civic/Voters’ Education meeting, as mandated by the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Mustique Community Centre.

Supervisor of Elections, Mrs. Dora James will host the session and anticipates your attendance and cooperation, especially residents situated within the Northern Grenadines.

Registration/re-registration for national identification cards will also take place between 09:30 and 15:00 hours.

Persons wishing to participate in this exercise would need to bring along the following documents:

  • Original of one’s birth certificate and a photocopy of said document.
  • Original of marriage or citizenship certificates where necessary and a copy of same.
  • I.S card where applicable.

 

