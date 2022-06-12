Cjea Weekes death: DPP Office still deciding what to do

Colin John, the police commissioner, provided a brief update on the investigation into the death of Cjea Weekes on Sunday.

It has been four months since the death of Cjea Weekes, an 18-year-old whose mother claims police ran him over on 2 February.

On Sunday, John was a guest on WEFM’s Issue at Hand program.

“The file is still at the DPP office. They asked for some additional information, which was sent, so, based on the information I got on Saturday, it is currently at the DPP office.”

In response to a caller’s question about the inquest into CJ’s death, the Commissioner said.

“The DPP office will decide what action it wishes to take”.

Today marks two months since Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said a coroner’s inquest would be held into the death of the 18-year-old.

The incident with the police left Cjea paralyzed from the chest down and he also suffered a broken leg and spine, according to his mother, Natasha Weekes.

In an interview on Star Radio on Monday, 7 February, Gonsalves said he spoke with Natasha Weekes, Cjeas’s mom, a friend of his family.

At that time, the Prime Minister stated that he was trying to get as much information as possible regarding what transpired and was looking forward to a full report from the Police Commissioner.

“I have gotten from Natasha what Cjea told her, and I got a summary from the Police Commissioner; I am not going to comment on either, except to say, let’s get to the bottom of this. He died in very tragic circumstances, but the truth is important”, Gonsalves said on 7 February.

Cjea’s mother, Natasha Weekes, said her son told her he was run over by a police vehicle.

The police said they ordered Cjea to stop during a chase, but he refused to comply and continued on and later fell from his bike.

Lawyer Jomo Thomas on April 26 said that based on the report sent to his chambers, he believes there is sufficient evidence to charge at least the driver of the vehicle with manslaughter.