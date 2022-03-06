Cjea Weekes death investigation almost complete says Police

Sunday 6 March marked one month since Cjea Weekes, an 18-year-old whose mother claimed Police allegedly ran him over on 2 February, has died.

Sunday 6 March also marked one month with no official press release from the Police confirming the accident on 2 February as they usually do with accidents, murders etc.

To date, the only word we have heard from the Police was that the 18-year-old fell after he failed to heed their signal to stop and further reported that he was driving dangerously.

This information was not decimated to the public by the Police but came from another media house who had inquired.

Commissioner of Police Colin John said last Thursday that the investigations into what led to Cjea’s death are almost complete, and they are awaiting a Medical report from the doctor.

Cjea’s mother, Natasha Weekes, said her son was left paralyzed from the chest down suffered a broken leg and spine following the incident with Police.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves speaking on Star Radio on Monday 7 February, said;

“I have gotten from Natasha what Cjea told her, and I got a summary from the Police Commissioner; I am not going to comment on either, except to say, let’s get to the bottom of this”.

“He died in very tragic circumstances, but the truth is important”.

Last week Gonsalves said that he has requested that this matter be thoroughly investigated, adding that a Coroner’s Inquest is to be carried out into the death of the 18-year-old.

St Vincent Times was informed that the family is considering their legal options.