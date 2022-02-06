Cjea Weekes who suffered multiple injuries after a police encounter has died

Cjea Weekes, an 18-year-old whose mother claimed police allegedly ran him over on 2 February, has died.

St Vincent Times confirmed His death after speaking with a family member on Sunday.

Weekes said her son was left paralyzed from the chest down, suffered a broken leg and spine following the incident with police which took place last week.

The police reported that the 18-year-old fell after he failed to heed their signal to stop, and further reported that he was driving in a dangerous manner.

The family is considering their legal options in the wake of Cjea’s death.