CK Greaves & Co. Ltd issues statement on the passing of Nigel Greaves

It is with deep sorrow we announce the death of our owner and director Mr Nigel Greaves. He passed on to glory on Sunday 17′ July 2022.

Mr Greaves dedicated forty-one (41) years of service to the family businesses and took over the reins of the companies along with his mother Leila and siblings Ken, Debra, Valerie and Neville after the death of his father Mr Cecil Kenrick Greaves in 1996.

Mr Greaves was integral to the success of C.K. Greaves & Co. Ltd in its 66 years of existence. He was well respected by the business community, members of government, and our countrymen. He was beloved by his dedicated staff at C.K Greaves & Co Ltd, St. Vincent Distillers Ltd where he was a member of the board and assisted in management, and Sunrise Bakery Ltd where he was a pillar in ensuring its smooth operation. C.K.

Greaves Group would like to express its deep appreciation for Mr Greaves and his commitment and expertise that will be forever ingrained in the operation of our company. Mr Greaves remains an inspiration and role model to many and his success is an aspiration for many persons in business.

He was a kind and generous man who was always willing to ease the burdens of others and has quietly helped many persons from all walks of life expecting no praise for his generosity. The C.K. Greaves Group extends our deepest condolences to his loving wife Debbie who worked by his side for many years, his children Ashley and Sean, his son-in-law Miko and his grandsons Tyler and Tristan.

Mr Nigel Greaves was a family man and cared deeply for his family and staff. The Greaves family is appreciative and deeply touched by the outpouring of care and sympathies offered to them by the general public during this difficult time.

Rest in eternal peace Mr Nigel Greaves we love you, we miss you and you will always remain dear to us. Details of the service to celebrate the life of Mr Nigel Greaves will be announced as soon as they have been made.