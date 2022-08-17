Clairon Haynes releases her debut gospel album ‘Breakthrough’

Born and raised in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Clairon Haynes has officially released her debut gospel album (“BREAKTHROUGH” of eleven (11) original songs which she has written and sung, with the aid of the Holy Spirit as her inspiration.

A total of five (5) music producers from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and Montreal, Canada, worked extremely hard to bring the vision of this album to fruition.

Local band Touch’s gem, Bryan “Paper” Alexander, took Clairon under his wings in 2014 and worked with her to produce the earlier songs of the album (You Reign Supreme Lord, I Need To Hear From You Lord, Don’t Give Up, and I Worship You Lord). These four tracks are slow worship Ballards and mid-rock rhythms. They represent the earlier era of her songwriting career (2009-2010) before she succumbed to d repression in 2011.

“You Reign Supreme Lord” was the first song that the singer has ever written. It is a worship Ballard which she says is “HER LOVE LETTER” to Jehovah God her Creator. In 2015 the song was nominated for the SVG AMP AWARDS in the Gospel Single Of The Year category. Although the song did not win, Clairon felt that to even receive recognition at this level from the music fraternity of her country of birth was a win in itself!

The following year, she released her reggae track “I Need To Hear From You lord. It was also nominated for the SVG AMP AWARD in the Gospel Single Of The Year Category.

Those earlier songs were released to test out which genre best fits her vocal range and her personality. As her singles continue to gain momentum and recognition from her fan base and radio stations, and the Vincentian community, she realized that it was time to step up her game. That is when she began to switch things up musically. She changed producers and music genres.

In 2016 she decided to hire Krishna “Dada Music” Lawrence out of the nature island of Dominica to work on her upbeat tracks. The biggest track “JESUS GOT MY BACK” soca genre) was produced. The song was released on radio stations globally. In 2017 it picked up two awards for Gospel Single Of the Year and Songwriter on an upbeat track.

Jesus Got My Back has brought the notoriety that Clairon needed to cement herself as a renowned gospel artiste. It has given birth to her t-shirt line which she has sold and shipped all over the world.

Krishna “ Dada Music” Kawrence perfected Jesus Got my back giving it a unique Afro-centric rhythm that can make you dance no matter what mood you are in at the moment. He’s produced winning soca songs for Fireman Hooper. So the quality of the production for this gospel soca track was no surprise to Clairon.

“Dada also produced four (4) other upbeat tracks off the album. God Good Oye, Nah Run Me From Church, Shake Down Satan’s Kingdom, and “Ride Your Storms”. Prior to the official release, the world has never heard these songs. They are full of fire, truth, freedom, and liberation.

“Breakthrough” is the title track of the album which chronicles the struggles which Clairon has faced between the period 2011-2014 while she battled depression for three (3) longs years in Canada. The song also represents her breakthrough from that, runs her victory lap, crediting Jehovah God for having chattered her chains of depression and for setting her free.

The song was produced by Jason Kellener of Montreal who is of Jewish decent.

The final track “ God Got This” was produced by Italian Steve Galante of Montreal. It is a ballad which builds faith and instils hope.