Clare Valley 5 killed in Sandy Bay bus crash to be buried this weekend

Giovann Barker, Elvis Harold, Khalil Robin, Ishmel Bruce, and Kenroy Haywood all residents of Clare Valley who lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Sandy Bay, Northen St Vincent, on Sunday 11 September, will be buried on Sunday.

The police have issued the following bulletin.

The Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) wishes to inform the general public of the traffic arrangements for the Funeral Service for the five (5) men who died in the motor vehicle accident that occurred on 11 September 2022 in Sandy Bay.

The funeral service will take place on Sunday 16th October 2022 at 9:00 am at Clare Valley Primary School. Arrangements are as follows:-

Motorists travelling into Clare Valley would use the Campden Park/Questelles and Philo’s Gas Station routes and then exit at the ULP office in Chauncey.

Parking would be permitted:-

In the yard of Clare Valley Seventh-Day Adventist Church

At a vacant lot opposite the Clare Valley Adventist Church

At the Campden Park Playing Field

Due to the limited parking in the area, there would be a Shuttle transporting people from the Campden Park Playing Field to the funeral service.

Vehicles would not be allowed to park on the route leading to the funeral service.

Traffic Officers would be placed in strategic areas to assist in giving directions and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

The police solicit the cooperation of the general public in this regard.