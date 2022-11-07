Clare Valley student stabbed about his body with scissors

On 1.11.22, police arrested and jointly charged Tavern Miller, 18-year-old Mechanic of Belair, and Douglas Baptiste, 22-year-old Labourer of Greggs with the offence of Wounding.

Investigations revealed that the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded an 18-year-old student of Clare Valley by stabbing him about his body with a pair of scissors.

Douglas is also accused of allegedly damaging one (1) brown and black wooden stool valued at ECC $200.00 by smashing the same to the ground.

The stool is the property of a 47 years old Businesswoman of Dorsetshire Hill. The incidents occurred on 1.11.2022 at about 1: 35 pm in Villa.

The accused men are expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges.

Source : RSVGPF