Minister of Urban Development Julian Francis announced Tuesday that the clean-up of Kingstown will begin this year.
Francis stated that the clean-up would begin immediately following carnival season.
Three vendor areas have been designated, which are 95 percent ready.
He said the remaining work may take $100,000. Together, the three areas will accommodate about 280 stalls.
Francis said base on data there are about 600 vendors spread throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines.
“If the clean-up is not done soon, there will be no capital city”, Francis stated.
This article will be updated.