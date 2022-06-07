Minister of Urban Development Julian Francis announced Tuesday that the clean-up of Kingstown will begin this year.

Francis stated that the clean-up would begin immediately following carnival season.

Three vendor areas have been designated, which are 95 percent ready.

He said the remaining work may take $100,000. Together, the three areas will accommodate about 280 stalls.

Francis said base on data there are about 600 vendors spread throughout St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“If the clean-up is not done soon, there will be no capital city”, Francis stated.

This article will be updated.