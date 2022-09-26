Cloudflare turns twelve years old

Cloudflare launched at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference on September 27th, 2010. Every year since then, during the last week of September, we celebrate Cloudflare’s birthday by announcing innovative products that further our mission of helping build a better Internet.

2022 marks Cloudflare’s 12th birthday, and each day this week, we will announce new products and host discussions with guests — including product experts, customers, and industry peers.

This year, Birthday Week comes just after our Cloudflare GA Week, where we announced new product capabilities and features that you can access immediately. See our Cloudflare GA hub if you want to know more.