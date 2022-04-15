CMP short story contest winners announced

The Caribbean Magazine Plus Short Story Contest award ceremony will be held on Saturday, April 23.

The top three finalists hail from Aruba, Barbados via St Vincent and the Grenadines and Freeport, The Bahamas.

Brandon Boulous, first-place finisher from Aruba, with his entry “Barracuda”, said about his entry: “I wrote it in the language of my island, which is Papimento. On the island, it’s a really unexplored language in the medium of literature.

Second place finalist, LaFluer Cockburn from Barbados via St Vincent and the Grenadines with her entry “Yurumein,” said: “I was doing some research on mental health and how society views it. You know, sometimes people are shunned and I was trying to show that sometimes you can be embraced, you can find support within your community and how that can help you deal with your mental health issue.

Sue -Lynne McCrea-Shepherd, third place finalist from Freeport, The Bahamas with her entry, “Watching the Waves,” was more humbled by the experience. She said: “I can’t believe it. I am just now coming off of an operation and this is great news. I am humbled.”