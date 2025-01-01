CNN Travel Spotlights Bequia Among Premier Destinations for 2025

According to CNN Travel, Bequia (SVG) is among the best places to visit in 2025.

CNN Travel’s belief is that every place has reasons that make it worth visiting. However, their staff has curated this list of 25 destinations that are particularly worth visiting in 2025.

Here is what they stated about Bequia.

“Everybody dreams of going to England; my dream’s to go to Bequia,” are the opening lyrics to a soca song by artist Marlo Benn, celebrating the charm of this seven-square-mile island shaped like a lightning bolt.

And once you take a closer look at Bequia, pronounced Beck-way, it’s easy to see why this stunning destination of white sand beaches, year-round warm temperatures, and lush tropical foliage would inspire such affection. Situated half an hour by air from the Caribbean island of Barbados, Bequia is one of the 32 islands that make up St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Its neighbour Mustique is undoubtedly more famous, but Bequia’s allure is undeniable.

In 2024, the island was hit by category 4 Hurricane Beryl, but Bequia has bounced back stronger than ever, with a surge in arrivals reported in September.

With miles of white sand, Princess Margaret Beach, named after the younger sister of England’s Queen Elizabeth II, is its most famous. It’s arguably its most beautiful beach, too, and definitely worth a visit. Over in nearby Friendship Bay, the Bequia Heritage Museum offers a complete look at the island’s history, including its long-standing whaling tradition.

Meanwhile, Bequia’s annual TradeWinds yacht event, which celebrates the culture and marine heritage of the Grenadines, draws in visitors from across the world each year.