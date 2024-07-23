Coast Guard Aspirants Receive Awards After Rigorous 5-Week Training

26 Graduate from Basic Seamanship Course

A Basic Seamanship Course has further equipped 26 young people to provide services within the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service. A ceremony was held on Friday July 19 to award these participants.

The five-week long training ran from Monday June 10 to Friday July 12, 2024. It began with 14 Ordinary Seaman and 13 Coast Guard Auxiliary officers.

The course aimed to train personnel with skills to function effectively and efficiently within the department and entailed nautical terminology, survival techniques, boat responsibilities, ship husbandry, firefighting, damage control and basic navigation among other topics.

According to Course Facilitator, Chief Petty Officer Daniel Foyle, the demands of the course was sustained by the participants who “toiled for almost nine hours daily”. He praised the participants for their dedication to hard work as they have now added another accolade to their field of work.

The other Course Facilitators were Petty Officer Sasha Henry-Martin, Petty Officer Kevin Providence, Petty Officer Jevon Lewis, and Petty Officer Akeem Ryan.

Ordinary Seaman Lesron Pope was adjudged participant of the course with an over 90% average.

Present at the ceremony were, Deputy Commissioner of Police – Frankie Joseph, Commanding Officer of St. Vincent Coast Guard Service – Commander (Ag.) Deon Henry, Lieutenant Commander Regional Security Systems.