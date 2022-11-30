Coast Guard Officer Gordon Charles graduates from WMU

Coast Guard Officer graduates from top Maritime University

Coast Guard Officer, Chief Petty Officer (CPO) Mr. Gordon Charles is now the holder of a Master’s of Science Degree in Maritime Affairs, specialising in Maritime Education and Training from the World Maritime University based in Sweden.

CPO Charles graduated on 31st October 2022 with a Grade Point Average (GPA) above 3.0. This outstanding achievement demonstrates Charles’ commitment and resilience through hard work and sacrifice.

Charles was awarded a scholarship funded by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Korea on recommendation from the SVG Maritime Administration to undertake the master’s program. He left SVG on 19 September 2021, for Sweden and successfully completed his degree in fourteen (14) months.

He is the first Vincentian to pursue studies in this field of Maritime Education and Training. “I have gained extensive knowledge about maritime education and training on various levels across a broad spectrum. The programme included all facets of maritime, such as Law, Administration, and Education, and was designed for those who work in the maritime business, including stakeholders, educators, and seafarers”, said Charles.

According to CPO Charles, he is eager to advance the cause of the IMO by raising maritime education awareness in SVG. “I intend to lecture in maritime affairs at various institutions once the opportunity arises”, he further said.

Charles who has over twenty-five (25) years of service as a Coast Guard Officer intends to pursue a Doctorate in Maritime Affairs in the future.