Cocaine worth $666,900 seized at V.C Bird airport Antigua

42 pounds of cocaine found at Airport Antigua

A significant finding was discovered at Antigua’s VC Bird International Airport thanks to a coordinated effort by law enforcement and customs officers.

42 pounds of cocaine were seized from a black bag containing 16 vacuum-sealed sachets of the illegal narcotic.

Following the finding, the suitcase was immediately taken to the police station for a full inspection.

Although no arrests were made immediately, it is estimated that the class-A drug’s street value is a whopping $666,900.