Cocaine worth about US$26M seized from drug traffickers in the Caribbean Sea

Over US$26 Million in cocaine seized from drug smugglers in the Caribbean Sea

On Wednesday in the Caribbean Sea, a ship carrying forty bales of cocaine was intercepted, according to the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) department.

The estimated weight of the narcotics was around 2,646 pounds, and their street worth was approximately $26.4 million.

Agents from the CBP’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) reportedly apprehended a “Spyder-type yola watercraft” with two engines and two people on board south of Vieques island, off the coast of Puerto Rico.

CBP stated that the two occupants claimed to be U.S. citizens.

Inside the vessel, forty bales containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine were discovered.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) arrested the two individuals and recovered the contraband, according to CBP.

The director of the Caribbean Air and Marine Branch, Augusto Reyes, stated that smuggling attempts into Puerto Rico originate from all around the island.

“AMO agents are determined to employing all of our interdiction capabilities in our coastal regions.”

Source : CMC